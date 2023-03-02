Iranian currency rates for March 1

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 1.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,530 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 1 Iranian rial on February 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,798 50,549 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,797 44,794 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,026 4,034 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,062 4,056 1 Danish krone DKK 5,982 5,979 1 Indian rupee INR 509 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,852 136,748 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 16,149 16,145 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,859 30,838 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,097 109,085 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,852 30,935 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,014 25,887 1 South African rand ZAR 2,289 2,280 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,225 2,224 1 Russian ruble RUB 560 561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,327 28,261 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,183 31,172 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,183 39,392 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,161 1,157 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,763 31,725 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,682 8,680 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,057 6,048 100 Thai baths THB 119,300 119,899 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,360 9,398 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,837 31,848 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,530 44,499 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,433 9,389 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,060 16,033 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,754 2,755 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,760 16,756 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,714 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,792 76,768 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 11,990

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 323,434 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 300,325 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 553,000-556,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 587,000-590,000 rials.