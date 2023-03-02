Iranian currency rates for March 1

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 1.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 28.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,530 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on March 1
Iranian rial on February 28
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,798
50,549
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,797
44,794
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,026
4,034
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,062
4,056
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,982
5,979
1 Indian rupee
INR
509
508
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,852
136,748
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
16,149
16,145
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,859
30,838
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,354
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,097
109,085
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,852
30,935
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,014
25,887
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,289
2,280
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,225
2,224
1 Russian ruble
RUB
560
561
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,327
28,261
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,700
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,183
31,172
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,183
39,392
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,161
1,157
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,763
31,725
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,682
8,680
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,057
6,048
100 Thai baths
THB
119,300
119,899
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,360
9,398
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,837
31,848
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,530
44,499
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,433
9,389
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,060
16,033
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,754
2,755
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
473
473
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,760
16,756
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,714
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,792
76,768
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,848
3,849
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,987
11,990
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 323,434 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 300,325 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 553,000-556,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 587,000-590,000 rials.