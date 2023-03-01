Iran FM, UN chief hold talks in Geneva

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Geneva on Monday on the sidelines of the 52nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, IRNA reports.

The top Iranian diplomat and the UN chief discussed regional and international developments including the ongoing wars in Yemen and Ukraine as well as human rights issues, among other issues.

The two also talked about the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and negotiations aimed at reviving the agreement and removing sanctions against Iran.

The latest developments regarding the cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were discussed as well.

The Iranian foreign minister and the top UN official agreed that “planned steps over the mentioned issues are followed up through coordination and continuation of negotiations”, according to a press release by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry in its press release described the meeting between Amirabdollahian and Guterres as “relatively detailed and constructive.”