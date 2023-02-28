EBRD reveals portfolio of projects in Tajikistan

The current loan portfolio of the EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) projects in Tajikistan was estimated at 524 million euros as of December 31, 2022.

According to the bank, the EBRD’s loan portfolio is designed for the implementation of 68 projects.

The major part of the investment portfolio (88 percent or 460 million euros) focuses on sustainable infrastructure, seven percent (35 million euros) – on industry, commerce and agriculture, and six percent (29 million euros) – on financial institutions, the EBRD said.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has been cooperating with Tajikistan since 1992, and it’s the country's leading investor. In total, the bank has invested about 908 million euros to implement 157 projects throughout the country.

EBRD in Tajikistan focuses on the improvement of Tajikistan’s infrastructure, its regional connectivity, and employment opportunities in the country.