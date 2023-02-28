ADB preparing new country partnership strategy for Turkmenistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is preparing a new country partnership strategy for Turkmenistan, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank for Turkmenistan Artur Andrysiak.

"At the moment, two projects are in the advanced stages of processing and will support building capacity of small and medium-sized enterprise exporters, as well as increasing capacity in the health sector. At the same time, the ADB is also working on new projects in energy and transport, including in the railway sector, to help Turkmenistan expand its trade and investment ties with other countries under the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program," Andrysiak said.

He noted that the ADB-supported 'CAREC 2030 Strategy' opens additional areas for Turkmenistan to participate in regional initiatives, such as economic and financial stability, climate change and environment, health and education, tourism, digital connectivity, disaster risk management, and agriculture and water resources.

"The ADB continues to place a strong emphasis on strengthening national institutions and supporting the government’s economic reforms and other key initiatives to promote private sector development, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and mainstreaming gender. At the moment, the bank is preparing its next country partnership strategy for Turkmenistan, which will provide the strategic framework for engagement during the period 2024-2028," the country director said.

Andrysiak added that the strategy will support national economic development with strong focus on market connectivity, economic diversification, private sector development and investment, building human capital, supporting climate action including climate adaptation and mitigation, gender mainstreaming, and overall reforms.