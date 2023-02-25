EU countries’ ambassadors approve the 10th package of sanctions against Russia

The permanent representatives of the EU member states have approved the 10th package of sanctions against Russia, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU announced late on Friday.

"Today, the EU approved the 10th package of anti-Russian sanctions," the Presidency tweeted.

The new package of restrictive measures in particular includes, "tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use and technology", "targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war," the Swedish Presidency said.

The sanctions must now be formally approved by the EU Council in a written procedure. After that they will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and enter into force.