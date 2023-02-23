UN Secretary-General Guterres praises Turkiye

By News Center

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke at the Special Emergency Ukraine Session of the UN General Assembly. Guterres stated that Russia's invasion attempt, which has been going on for nearly a year, has effects beyond Ukraine. Guterres reminded that all UN members should oppose the threat of using force against another state's territorial integrity and political independence, and said "As I have said from the beginning, Russia's attack on Ukraine is shaking the foundations and values of our multilateral system." Emphasizing that the UN's position is very clear within the framework of this principle, Guterres stated that they are committed to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its recognized borders.

Referring to the humanitarian crisis that Ukraine is facing, Guterres stated that about 40 percent of the people are in need of humanitarian aid and that basic infrastructures are being targeted. Reminding that the UN has made many initiatives to provide support to Ukraine, Guterres asked for full support from all member states in this regard. Guterres praised Turkiye's efforts on the grain corridor and said: "The Black Sea Grain Initiative, with the support of Turkiye and the UN, revealed the possibility of Ukraine and Russia to improve global food security."

Guterres pointed out that the war increased regional instability and global tension and made it difficult to allocate resources to important problems, and said that implicit threats to the use of nuclear weapons are unacceptable.

“War is not the solution, it is the problem," said Guterres and added "the Ukrainian people are suffering greatly. Ukrainians, Russians, and everyone need peace. Although it may seem difficult to achieve peace, lasting peace must be based on UN and international law. As the conflict continues, it becomes harder for us to achieve this. We have no time to lose," he said.