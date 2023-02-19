Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow remains open to bilateral coop with Moldova

Russia does not expect any changes in relations with Moldova following the formation of a new government.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated on its website on Saturday that 11 of the previous cabinet's 15 ministers retained their seats in the new Moldovan government led by “pro-Western” economist Dorin Recean, Azernews reports, referring to foreign sources.

According to the ministry, "Western supervisors" use in Moldova methods that have been tested in the Baltic States and Ukraine, such as a ban on unwanted media and political, trade, economic, and humanitarian contacts with Russia, persecution of political opponents, restrictions on the use of the Russian language, attempts to falsify common Russian-Moldovan history and departure from neutral status.

"Such a political course of the Moldovan authorities does not meet the interests of our peoples," the ministry said.

The diplomatic service regretted that the process of forming the new government was accompanied by an anti-Russian campaign based on allegations of Moscow's plan to destabilize the situation in the country received from Ukraine.

"We are convinced that none of the sane people in Moldova believed this next fake... For our part, we remain open to the development of constructive and pragmatic bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the citizens of Russia and Moldova," the ministry said.