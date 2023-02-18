Georgian, Spanish Interior ministers discuss effective cooperation

Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and his Spanish counterpart Fernando Grande-Marlaska discussed the importance of close and effective cooperation between the countries’ law enforcement agencies at the meeting held in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi, Agenda reports.

The ministers signed a protocol between Georgia and Spain on the implementation of the agreement between the European Union and Georgia on the readmission of persons residing without authorisation. The officials stressed the agreement would strengthen the effective collaboration between the two states in fighting illegal migration, the Interior Ministry said.

Gomelauri expressed hope that the agreement on mutual recognition of driving licences between the two countries would be signed “in the nearest future”, as by the amendments made to the Georgian domestic legislation, the country’s driving licences were harmonised with the EU standards.

The role of police attaches in the development of cooperation between the law enforcement bodies was emphasised by the officials, who “positively” evaluated the recently conducted joint operations.

The Spanish Interior Minister thanked his Georgian counterpart for the hospitality and expressed readiness to continue active cooperation with the Georgian side on priority issues of the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.