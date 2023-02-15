Iranian currency rates for February 15

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 15.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to February 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,028 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 15 Iranian rial on February 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,046 50,963 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,523 45,605 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,046 4,045 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,133 4,154 1 Danish krone DKK 6,042 6,041 1 Indian rupee INR 507 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,202 137,226 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,580 15,572 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,566 31,644 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,109 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,415 31,463 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,550 26,700 1 South African rand ZAR 2,344 2,352 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,229 2,229 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,234 28,242 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,580 31,590 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,258 39,289 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,641 31,755 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,756 8,767 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,154 6,156 100 Thai baths THB 123,794 124,120 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,659 9,628 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,987 32,964 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,028 45,003 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,348 9,296 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,791 15,791 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,761 2,762 1 Afghan afghani AFN 470 469 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,731 16,802 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,674 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,485 76,695 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,031 4,033 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,057 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,546 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 459,000-462,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 493,000-496,000 rials.