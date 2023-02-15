Iranian currency rates for February 15

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 15.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to February 14.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,028 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on February 15
Iranian rial on February 14
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,046
50,963
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,523
45,605
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,046
4,045
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,133
4,154
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,042
6,041
1 Indian rupee
INR
507
509
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,202
137,226
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,580
15,572
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,566
31,644
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,109
109,093
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,415
31,463
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,550
26,700
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,344
2,352
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,229
2,229
1 Russian ruble
RUB
571
573
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,880
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,234
28,242
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,580
31,590
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,258
39,289
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,151
1,151
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,641
31,755
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,756
8,767
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,154
6,156
100 Thai baths
THB
123,794
124,120
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,659
9,628
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,987
32,964
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,028
45,003
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,348
9,296
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,791
15,791
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,761
2,762
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
470
469
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,731
16,802
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,674
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,485
76,695
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,031
4,033
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,057 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,546 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 459,000-462,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 493,000-496,000 rials.