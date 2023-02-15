TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for February 15

15 February 2023

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 15.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to February 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,028 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 15

Iranian rial on February 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,046

50,963

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,523

45,605

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,046

4,045

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,133

4,154

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,042

6,041

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,202

137,226

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,580

15,572

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,566

31,644

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,109

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,415

31,463

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,550

26,700

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,344

2,352

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,229

2,229

1 Russian ruble

RUB

571

573

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,234

28,242

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,580

31,590

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,258

39,289

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,641

31,755

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,756

8,767

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,154

6,156

100 Thai baths

THB

123,794

124,120

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,659

9,628

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,987

32,964

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,028

45,003

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,348

9,296

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,791

15,791

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,761

2,762

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

470

469

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,731

16,802

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,674

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,485

76,695

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,031

4,033

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,057 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,546 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 459,000-462,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 493,000-496,000 rials.

