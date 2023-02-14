Iranian currency rates for February 13

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 13.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to February 12.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,801 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on February 13
Iranian rial on February 12
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,667
50,654
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,408
45,428
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,009
4,012
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,114
4,133
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,022
6,021
1 Indian rupee
INR
510
510
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,919
137,958
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,520
15,480
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,960
31,964
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,093
109,102
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,465
31,438
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,504
26,495
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,353
2,345
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,232
2,232
1 Russian ruble
RUB
570
570
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,986
29,020
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,572
31,567
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,387
40,476
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,151
1,151
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,799
31,799
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,773
8,772
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,178
6,171
100 Thai baths
THB
124,694
124,738
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,698
9,698
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
33,156
33,137
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,801
44,866
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,316
9,306
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,634
15,749
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,777
2,775
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
469
469
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,702
24,702
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
77,128
77,099
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,045
4,045
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 327,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,007 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 456,000-459,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 488,000-491,000 rials.