4 dead after storm hits Rio de Janeiro

At least four people, including a two-year-old girl, were killed after a severe storm triggered flooding and landslides in the Brazilian capital of Rio de Janeiro and its metropolitan area, authorities said Wednesday.

According to local disaster reduction authorities, the storm dumped an estimated 70 percent of February's rainfall on Tuesday night.

The city's mayor Eduardo Paes called on residents to stay put and avoid inundated areas.

The fire department said it had rescued more than 70 people trapped by flooding in Rio and the metropolitan area.