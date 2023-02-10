Lavrov arrives on working visit in Sudan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on a working visit in the Sudanese capital city Khartoum, a TASS correspondent reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

During his stay in Sudan, Lavrov will meet with his Sudanese counterpart, Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and chief of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Lavrov’s previous visit to Sudan took place in 2014.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, the sides are expected to discuss key aspects of Russian-Sudanese comprehensive cooperation and current international and regional problems with a focus on the necessity of political and diplomatic solutions to the crisis situations in the Middle East and on the African continent. Much attention will be paid to the preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit due to be held in Russia’s St. Petersburg in July.

Roscongress said earlier that the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum were planned for July 26-29. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security and Development."