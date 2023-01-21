New photo-sending functionality to be available on WhatsApp in original quality

Users will be able to send photos in their original quality with the new feature that will be available on Meta's WhatsApp messaging app, Azernews reports.

The platform eyes integrating a new setting icon, as shown below, within the drawing tool header which will allow users to configure the quality of any photo.

The new ability is currently under development.

Over two billion people in more than 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with family and friends, anytime and anywhere. WhatsApp offers free, secure, and reliable messaging and calling services available on phones all over the world.

On January 18, it was reported that the platform was rolling out a new 'voice status updates' feature on the Android beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates. The company also provides users more control over their voice recordings by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it.