TODAY.AZ / World news

11 YPG/PKK terrorists are eliminated by Turkiye after a rocket attack

21 January 2023 [20:10] - TODAY.AZ

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, 11 YPG/PKK terrorists were killed in retaliation for rockets fired into the Turkiye-Syria border area, Azernews reports citing Daily Sabah.

"PKK/YPG terrorists carried out a multi-barrel rocket attack from Tal Rifaat to the area of our Oncup?nar Border Post. While there was no damage/loss in our units, the terrorist targets were hit strongly within the scope of self-defense," the ministry said in a written statement.

Any attack by the terrorists will not remain unanswered, it reiterated.

The statement came shortly after the governor's office of Turkiye's southern Kilis province said eight multi-barrel rocket launchers fired by YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria landed in the Oncup?nar border crossing area in Kilis near the border with Syria.

