Iranian currency rates for January 19

Iran's Central Bank (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 19.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 30 currencies increased and 8 have decreased in price, compared to January 18.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,475 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on January 19
Iranian rial on January 18
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,937
51,499
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,954
45,579
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,078
4,038
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,255
4,256
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,113
6,095
1 Indian rupee
INR
516
515
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,608
137,586
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,292
18,308
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,692
32,767
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,370
5,373
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,092
109,218
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,254
31,392
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,133
26,990
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,465
2,458
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,236
2,235
1 Russian ruble
RUB
607
610
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,881
2,876
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,357
29,346
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,865
31,812
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,378
40,376
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,154
1,143
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,232
32,155
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,813
8,792
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,224
6,201
100 Thai baths
THB
127,626
127,197
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,736
9,694
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,040
33,911
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
45,475
45,333
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,057
9,044
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,792
15,733
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,778
2,770
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
467
467
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,802
16,792
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,914
76,710
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,113
4,109
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,006
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,326 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,581 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 427,000-430,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 460,000-463,000 rials.