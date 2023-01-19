Morocco, Israel to expand military co-op

Morocco and Israel have agreed to expand military cooperation in areas including intelligence, air defense and electronic warfare, Azernews reports per Xinhua.

The two countries discussed various areas of military cooperation during the first follow-up meeting of the Moroccan-Israeli Defense Cooperation Committee in Rabat on Monday and Tuesday, including logistics, training, as well as acquisition and modernization of equipment, it read.

Since the normalization of their relations in December 2020, Israel and Morocco have strengthened military ties and signed a military cooperation agreement during the visit of former Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz in Rabat in Nov. 2021.