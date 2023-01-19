World's oldest known person dies aged 118

The world's oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, has died aged 118, a spokesman told AFP.

Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in southern France on February 11, 1904, when World War I was still a decade away.

She died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, spokesman David Tavella said.

The sister was long feted as the oldest European, before the death of Japan's Kane Tanaka aged 119 last year left her the longest-lived person on Earth.

Guinness World Records officially acknowledged her status in April 2022.