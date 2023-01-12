COVID infection in China under control, pandemic about to end — ambassador

By Trend

The epidemiological situation in China remains controllable and predictable, and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, China’s ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui has told TASS in an interview, Trend reports.

"Judging by the development of the epidemiological situation in China, one may conclude that it has always been predictable and controllable, and it will remain this way," he said. "The full victory over the pandemic is dawning, and we are convinced that China’s optimized anti-coronavirus policies have good prospects."

In the diplomat’s words, "it has been fully proven by facts that China’s optimization of epidemiological measures has been scientifically proven, timely and necessary."

The ambassador added that the country’s capital Beijing was "among the first cities in China, where the coronavirus wave has been past its peak," and the metropolis was "gradually returning to its normal rhythm of city life and production."

"As the Chinese New Year is approaching, festive atmosphere can be felt everywhere in our country, everyone is looking forward to return to the pre-pandemic lifestyle as soon as possible," he said.