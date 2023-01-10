TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for January 10

10 January 2023 [22:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 32 currencies increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to January 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,180 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 10

Iranian rial on January 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,252

50,794

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,755

45,273

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,055

3,992

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,258

4,205

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,075

6,011

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,284

136,455

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,412

18,494

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,921

31,778

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,382

5,381

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,141

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,408

31,239

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,877

26,671

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,486

2,449

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,238

2,239

1 Russian ruble

RUB

602

580

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,180

28,841

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,629

31,462

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,322

40,383

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,956

31,866

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,738

8,731

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,202

6,136

100 Thai baths

THB

125,778

124,162

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,562

9,539

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,997

33,488

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,180

44,738

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,083

9,064

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,644

15,515

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,700

2,688

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,783

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,718

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,427

75,631

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,121

4,107

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 330,168 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,578 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 406,000-409,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 436,000-439,000 rials.

