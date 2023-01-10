Iranian currency rates for January 10

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 32 currencies increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to January 9.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,180 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on January 10
Iranian rial on January 9
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,252
50,794
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,755
45,273
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,055
3,992
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,258
4,205
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,075
6,011
1 Indian rupee
INR
512
511
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,284
136,455
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,412
18,494
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,921
31,778
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,382
5,381
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,141
109,091
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,408
31,239
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,877
26,671
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,486
2,449
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,238
2,239
1 Russian ruble
RUB
602
580
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,180
28,841
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,629
31,462
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,322
40,383
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,143
1,148
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,956
31,866
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,738
8,731
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,202
6,136
100 Thai baths
THB
125,778
124,162
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,562
9,539
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
33,997
33,488
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,180
44,738
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,083
9,064
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,644
15,515
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,700
2,688
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
471
472
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,783
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,718
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,427
75,631
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,121
4,107
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,971
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 330,168 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,578 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 406,000-409,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 436,000-439,000 rials.