Deadly armed incident occurs at Iranian oil & gas company

By Trend

An armed incident has taken place in the morning in the Gachsaran Oil and Gas Production Company (GOGPC) in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province in southwestern Iran, Governor of Gachsaran county Ravanbakhsh Deyhom, said, Trend reports.

According to Deyhom, an unidentified person entered the company’s chemical affairs department and opened fire. As a result, one person died and two were injured.

"The criminal has been arrested and an investigation is underway," the governor said.

Meanwhile, GOGPC is operating under the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC).