12 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria are "neutralized" by Turkish forces

By News Center

Terrorists were targeted in Operation Olive Branch and Operation Peace Spring zones, Turkish National Defense Ministry reported on January 5.

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.