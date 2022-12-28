Israel, France to fund joint marine environment, applied physics research

By Trend

Israel and France will jointly sponsor selected sustainable marine environment and applied physics research projects, Israel's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The financial support will be given to Israeli-French joint scientific research projects for the development of technologies for marine usage and sustainability, as well as applied photonics and laser research.

The program will include up to eight selected two-year projects, which will each receive 80,000 euros (85,000 U.S. dollars) from each of the two countries, that is, up to a total support of 1.28 million euros for all projects.

Cooperation may include mutual visits between laboratories for facilitating the research, and shared use of research facilities, materials, equipment, and services by cooperating scientists.

The support will be provided by the Israeli ministry along with France's Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Higher Education and Research and Innovation.