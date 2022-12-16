Kazakhstan, Lithuania see growth in volume of transported goods

By Trend

The volume of goods transported by road between Kazakhstan and Lithuania from January through September 2022 increased by 11 percent to 162,900 tons, Iran Sharkhan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Ministry.

During Sharkhan’s meeting with the President of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists Vidmantas Janulevi?ius, the sides also discussed the role of Kazakhstan in development of value chains of critical raw materials.

Sharkhan said that Kazakhstan is prepared to become a reliable partner for the EU, and described Astana’s approach as "resources in exchange for investments and technologies".

Currently, out of 30 types of critical raw materials needed for the EU countries, 16 are produced and processed in Kazakhstan. They are exported to the US, Russia, China, South Korea, the EU member states, and the UK.