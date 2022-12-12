Iranian currency rates for December 12

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to December 11.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,090 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on December 12
Iranian rial on December 11
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,488
51,483
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,925
44,927
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,060
4,063
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,199
4,201
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,950
5,948
1 Indian rupee
INR
510
510
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,582
136,610
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,718
18,721
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,753
30,759
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,395
5,395
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,077
109,083
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,755
30,689
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,924
26,931
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,426
2,421
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,253
2,252
1 Russian ruble
RUB
672
671
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,511
28,523
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,990
31,003
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,814
40,779
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,144
1,143
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,811
31,817
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,680
8,675
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,038
6,037
100 Thai baths
THB
121,048
121,050
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,538
9,539
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,216
32,174
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,238
1 euro
EUR
44,090
44,282
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,939
8,937
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,654
15,654
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,693
2,694
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
481
481
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,700
24,700
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,848
75,849
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,160
4,160
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,986
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 315,530 rials, and the price of $1 is 300,570 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,339 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 371,000-374,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 391,000-394,000 rials.