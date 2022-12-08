Turkiye to employ 27,000 contract-based health personnel

By News Center

The Turkish official Resmi Gazete newspaper carries a presidential decree on hiring 27,000 contract-based health personnel in 2023 to properly carry out health services.



With the decision published in the Resmi Gazete following the signing by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the number of personnel to be employed as contracted health personnel in 2023 is determined.

The decision states that in order to provide health services effectively and efficiently in places and service branches where it is difficult to find qualified candidates, a total of 27,000 contracted health personnel will be employed in 2023.

Accordingly, 23,585 specialist doctors, 3,224 physicians, 146 midwives, 38 health officers, 3 nurses, 1 dietitian, 1 dentist, 1 psychologist, and one health technician will be employed on a contract basis, effective as of January 1, 2023.