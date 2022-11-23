Turkish armed forces kill 184 terrorists during operation ‘Claw-Sword’ in Syria and Iraq

By Trend

The Turkish armed forces killed 184 terrorists in two days of air operation "Claw-Sword" in Syria and Iraq, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Since the beginning of Operation Claw-Sword, 184 terrorists have been killed by means of aircraft and fire support from the ground. According to our estimates, this figure will grow. We will continue our struggle until the last terrorist is destroyed," he said as quoted by the Turkish Defense Ministry.