Iranian currency rates for November 17

17 November 2022

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to November 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,656 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 17

Iranian rial on November 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,928

49,918

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,465

44,465

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,009

4,025

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,195

4,215

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,869

5,856

1 Indian rupee

INR

516

519

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,362

136,415

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,918

18,959

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,086

30,139

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,369

5,368

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,083

109,251

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,492

31,622

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,810

25,925

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,435

2,434

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,257

2,258

1 Russian ruble

RUB

697

693

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,279

28,471

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,642

30,655

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,250

41,100

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,144

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,213

32,415

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,562

8,483

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,926

5,961

100 Thai baths

THB

118,474

118,140

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,243

9,256

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,482

31,973

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

43,656

43,557

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,133

9,129

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,359

15,387

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,690

2,704

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,699

16,755

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,710

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,186

73,375

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,156

4,167

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,017

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,442 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,004 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,291 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,314 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 353,000-356,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 365,000-368,000 rials.

