Iranian currency rates for November 17

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to November 16.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,656 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on November 17
Iranian rial on November 16
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
49,928
49,918
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,465
44,465
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,009
4,025
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,195
4,215
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,869
5,856
1 Indian rupee
INR
516
519
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,362
136,415
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,918
18,959
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,086
30,139
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,369
5,368
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,083
109,251
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,492
31,622
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,810
25,925
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,435
2,434
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,257
2,258
1 Russian ruble
RUB
697
693
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,279
28,471
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,642
30,655
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,250
41,100
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,144
1,143
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,213
32,415
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,562
8,483
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,926
5,961
100 Thai baths
THB
118,474
118,140
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,243
9,256
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,482
31,973
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,238
1 euro
EUR
43,656
43,557
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,133
9,129
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,359
15,387
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,690
2,704
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
475
475
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,699
16,755
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,710
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
73,186
73,375
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,156
4,167
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,017
12,021
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,442 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,004 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,291 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,314 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 353,000-356,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 365,000-368,000 rials.