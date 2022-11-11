Azerbaijan restricts import of poultry products from number of countries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has banned imports of poultry products from a number of countries, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), a viral disease among birds - Newcastle disease - was registered in Östergötland province of Sweden, and highly pathogenic bird flu - was in Bács-Kiskun county in Hungary.

In this regard, a temporary restriction has been introduced on the import from the above-mentioned territories to Azerbaijan of live poultry and hatching eggs, poultry meat, finished poultry meat products and all types of poultry products containing poultry processing products (with the exception of goods subjected to heat treatment that ensures the destruction of the avian influenza virus), feed and feed additives for poultry (with the exception of feed and feed additives of plant origin, as well as those obtained by chemical and microbiological synthesis), equipment used for keeping, slaughtering and processing poultry, as well as transit from the indicated territory through the territory of Azerbaijan of live birds.

An appeal was made to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan regarding taking measures in connection with vehicles arriving or following in transit from the province of Östergötland in Sweden and Bács-Kiskun county in Hungary in order to strengthen control.