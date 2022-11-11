Iranian currency rates for November 10

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to November 9.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,156 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on November 10
Iranian rial on November 9
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
47,854
48,688
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,700
42,670
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,876
3,919
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,064
4,124
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,668
5,697
1 Indian rupee
INR
517
517
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,799
135,983
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,948
18,965
100 Japanese yens
JPY
28,740
28,885
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,091
109,225
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,222
31,358
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
24,775
25,171
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,370
2,378
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,259
2,259
1 Russian ruble
RUB
684
691
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,880
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,077
27,478
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,986
30,062
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,307
41,472
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,143
1,150
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,287
32,292
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,428
8,402
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,801
5,798
100 Thai baths
THB
114,211
113,663
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
8,928
8,867
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
30,767
30,624
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
42,156
42,368
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,002
9,030
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,415
15,415
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,683
2,690
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
476
476
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,537
16,572
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,671
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
72,442
72,239
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,180
4,170
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,006
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,269 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,196 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,329 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,300 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 352,000-355,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 353,000-356,000 rials.