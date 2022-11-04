TODAY.AZ / World news

4.9-magnitude quake jolts Türkiye

04 November 2022 [20:16] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred in Türkiye, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The earthquake was recorded at 03:29 local time, the epicenter of which is the Buca district of Izmir province. It was determined that the shaking occurred at a depth of 14,47 kilometers.

It is reported that two people were injured as a result of the earthquake, and the minaret of the mosque was also damaged.

There have been no reports about victims.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/227745.html

Print version

Views: 95

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also