Ex-British PM Johnson to return from holiday following Truss’ resignation

By Trend

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return from holiday this coming weekend following the resignation of his successor Liz Truss amid speculation that he will reassume his position as the ruling Conservative Party’s leader and the head of government, the Daily Telegraph wrote, citing Johnson’s friends, Trend reports citing TASS.

The paper published a list of the most likely contenders to replace Truss. Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak tops the list as the newspaper believes that his chance of winning the race is 62%. Sunak is followed by Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (33.3%) and Johnson is third with 5.3%.

A new leader of the Conservative Party is expected to be elected via a fast-track procedure, which will make it possible to appoint someone by October 28.