Iranian currency rates for October 20

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to October 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,089 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 20 Iranian rial on October 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,187 47,483 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,836 42,150 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,748 3,776 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,956 3,966 1 Danish krone DKK 5,524 5,556 1 Indian rupee INR 507 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,322 135,409 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,006 19,122 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,043 28,146 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,475 30,461 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,810 23,789 1 South African rand ZAR 2,297 2,313 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,259 2,260 1 Russian ruble RUB 672 673 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,841 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,344 26,385 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,477 29,528 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,283 41,212 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,145 1,145 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,625 31,878 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,354 8,335 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,810 5,834 100 Thai baths THB 109,788 110,173 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,899 8,906 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,282 29,432 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 41,089 41,332 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,932 8,904 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,192 15,247 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,704 2,715 1 Afghan afghani AFN 484 494 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,448 16,441 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,153 71,353 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,150 4,147 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,661 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,905 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,620 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,531 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.