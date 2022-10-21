Iranian currency rates for October 20

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to October 19.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,089 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on October 20
Iranian rial on October 19
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
47,187
47,483
1 Swiss franc
CHF
41,836
42,150
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,748
3,776
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,956
3,966
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,524
5,556
1 Indian rupee
INR
507
511
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,322
135,409
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,006
19,122
100 Japanese yens
JPY
28,043
28,146
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,088
109,090
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,475
30,461
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
23,810
23,789
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,297
2,313
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,259
2,260
1 Russian ruble
RUB
672
673
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,841
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
26,344
26,385
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,477
29,528
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,283
41,212
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,145
1,145
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,625
31,878
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,354
8,335
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,810
5,834
100 Thai baths
THB
109,788
110,173
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
8,899
8,906
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,282
29,432
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
41,089
41,332
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,932
8,904
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,192
15,247
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,704
2,715
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
484
494
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,448
16,441
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,671
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,153
71,353
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,150
4,147
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
12,022
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,661 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,905 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,620 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,531 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.