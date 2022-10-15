Explosion takes place at coal mine in Türkiye [VIDEO]

By Trend

25 people died in an explosion at a coal mine in Türkiye's Bartin province, Trend reports citing Demirören (DHA) news agency.

22:07? (GMT+4) After an explosion at a coal mine located in Türkiye's Bartin province, on the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez and Minister of the Interior Suleiman Soylu left for the scene, Trend reports citing Demirören (DHA) news agency.

Governor Bartin Nurtah Aslan, who made a statement regarding the incident, said that the explosion occurred at the Amasra coal plant and the reasons are still unknown.

Search and rescue operations at the scene are ongoing. At a depth of 300 floors of the mine, 44 people remained, at a depth of 350 floors - 5 people. Eight people were able to get out on their own.

21:33 (GMT+4) An explosion occurred at a coal mine in Bartin province in Türkiye, Trend reports citing Demirören (DHA) news agency.

Rescuers arrived at the scene.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.



