Türkiye approves motion to send troops to Qatar for World Cup

By Trend

Turkish legislators approved a motion on sending troops to Qatar to provide security assistance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Upon request from Qatar, a motion was submitted to Parliament on Saturday to deploy soldiers in the country for six months to provide security during the football tournament in November.

Operation World Cup Shield aims to take necessary measures against various threats, especially terrorism, which may affect the security of the organization, said the memorandum.

It also stated that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) elements to be deployed as part of the task will be under national command throughout the entire assignment.

In addition to Türkiye, the United States, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Pakistan will also provide military support to contribute to Qatar's security during the tournament.