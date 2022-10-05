TODAY.AZ / World news

US pushing OPEC+ not to cut oil output

05 October 2022 [21:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The United States is pushing OPEC+ nations not to proceed with potential deep oil output cuts, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as President Joe Biden seeks to prevent US gasoline prices from rising, Trend reports.

Washington is arguing to OPEC+ nations that economic fundamentals do not support an output cut, the source said.

OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on cuts in excess of 1 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters this week. The cuts could spur a recovery in oil prices.

The White House declined to comment.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/226461.html

Print version

Views: 136

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also