Qatar, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia become members of IAEA's BoG

In its annual meeting, the International Atomic Energy Agency cast a positive vote for the membership of Qatar, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in the Board of Governors, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The Board of Governors consists of 35 member countries of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which usually holds meeting five times a year.

The Board of Governors is also responsible for determining and communicating the standards of the agency and appoints the director general of the agency subject to the approval of the general assembly.