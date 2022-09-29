TODAY.AZ / World news

Türkiye files protest with Greece, US over armament of Aegean islands

29 September 2022 [08:01] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The United States and Greek ambassadors to Ankara were summoned to the foreign ministry in a protest against the deployment of U.S.-made armored military vehicles on two Aegean islands, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry told the Greek envoy that Athens should “stop violations” and respect the non-military status the islands were assigned by international law.

In a note to the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Ankara told Washington that its “weapons should not be used in breach” of the islands’ agreed status.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/226111.html

Print version

Views: 78

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also