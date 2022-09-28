Iranian currency rates for September 28

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to September 26.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,425 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on September 28
Iranian rial on September 26
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
45,236
45,587
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,478
42,809
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,705
3,719
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,898
3,946
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,436
5,474
1 Indian rupee
INR
515
518
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,160
135,681
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
17,732
17,531
100 Japanese yens
JPY
29,038
29,204
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,083
109,147
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,591
30,870
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
23,746
24,127
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,338
2,346
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,272
2,281
1 Russian ruble
RUB
708
726
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,088
27,446
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,218
29,359
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,648
41,139
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,154
1,161
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,144
32,299
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,334
8,403
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,853
5,914
100 Thai baths
THB
110,597
111,891
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,110
9,172
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,452
29,530
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
40,425
40,726
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,771
8,716
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,817
14,849
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,770
2,788
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
476
477
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,635
16,626
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,706
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,016
71,478
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,243
4,215
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,022
11,971
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,732 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,474 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 260,192 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,329 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials.