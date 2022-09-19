Iranian currency rates for September 19

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to September 18.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,071 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on September 19
Iranian rial on September 18
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
47,967
47,969
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,537
43,531
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,910
3,926
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,121
4,121
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,658
5,658
1 Indian rupee
INR
527
528
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,443
135,448
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
17,729
17,729
100 Japanese yens
JPY
29,380
29,379
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,078
109,079
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,665
31,662
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,158
25,165
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,386
2,386
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,301
2,300
1 Russian ruble
RUB
695
695
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,199
28,222
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,866
29,874
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,355
39,391
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,161
1,161
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,919
32,927
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,460
8,460
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,030
6,018
100 Thai baths
THB
113,938
113,938
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,261
9,261
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
30,322
30,313
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
42,071
42,066
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,834
8,834
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,844
14,844
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,809
2,809
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
476
476
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,636
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,706
24,706
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
73,245
73,242
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,142
4,142
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,967
11,970
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,440 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,956 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,789 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,332 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.