Europe seeks Erdogan's help in preventing Russia from cutting off gas supplies

By Azernews

By News Center

Some European leaders have asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to prevent Russia from cutting off gas supplies, Yeni Shafak reports, citing Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci.

Kirisci made the remarks at the event dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the Sakarya Victory in the Historical National Park in Ankara's Polatl? District.

Russia, using its energy trump card against Western sanctions, cut off the flow of gas to Europe. As a result, some European nations have asked President Erdogan, who will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Summit, for aid, Kirisci said.

During his Balkans tour, certain European politicians addressed Erdogan for assistance with Russia's gas embargo, the minister underlined.

"Balkan leaders say, 'please tell Putin. Your contacts with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are excellent, please ask him not to cease the supplies of fuel we bought or the gas they supply in the coming winter," he added.

Russia, which had been sanctioned by the West for its attacks on Ukraine, responded by shutting off natural gas and oil shipments. Gazprom, the Russian gas company, recently confirmed that the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe will not restart as anticipated.

Following Russia's move, European countries sought to import gas from different countries and made absurd suggestions to citizens, such as "do not take a shower" and so on.

On the other hand, speaking in Vladivostok, Putin once again challenged the West by saying "we will not provide gas, oil, coal or heating oil. We will not provide anything. The West will freeze".