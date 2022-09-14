Iran, Uzbekistan sign co-op agreements

By Trend

As many as 17 cooperation agreements were signed between Iran and Uzbekistan in Tashkent on September 14, 2022, Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to the report, the mentioned agreements were signed on cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, agriculture, sports and culture, transit, customs, health.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi attended the event regarding the signing of the agreements.

On September 14, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to Uzbekistan.