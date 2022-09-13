TODAY.AZ / World news

Sweden's right-wing to win majority of parliamentary seats -preliminary election result

13 September 2022 [08:57] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Sweden's right-wing opposition parties were on track to win a narrow majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament on Sunday, beating the ruling centre-left, the country's election authority said as 78% of districts had reported results, Trend reports citing Reuters.

If confirmed, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson is expected to become prime minister while the anti-immigration, far-right Sweden Democrats would be the biggest right-wing group and gain direct influence on policy for the first time.

The race remained tight, with a significant number of votes still to be counted.

The right-wing bloc consists of the Moderates, the Liberals, the Christian Democrats and the Sweden Democrats.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/225318.html

Print version

Views: 150

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also