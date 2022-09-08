Tajikistan boosts exports of electricity in 7M2022

By Trend

Tajikistan increased exports of electricity from January through July 2022, Trend reports with reference to the avesta.tj.

The value of Tajikistan's electricity exports in seven months of this year amounted to $64.5 million, which is an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($55 million).

As reported, the main importing countries of electricity from Tajikistan during this period were Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, Tajikistan from January through July 2022 generated a total of 12.5 billion kWh of electricity.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of July 2022, the World Bank (WB) approved an additional grant in the amount of $80 million as part of the ongoing energy development project in Tajikistan.