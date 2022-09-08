Turkmenistan plans to create new industrial zone

By Trend

Turkmenistan plans to create a new industrial zone in the Ak Bugdai district of the Ahal region in the south of the country, Trend reports citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev at a government meeting.

In the new industrial zone, it is planned to build enterprises for the production of import-substituting and export products, and their commissioning will contribute to the creation of more than 10,000 new jobs.

With the increasing dynamics of the construction of industrial and social facilities in Turkmenistan, the industry is becoming one of the major sectors of the economy, which is given an important role in implementation of import substitution programs and increasing the export potential of the state.