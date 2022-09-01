Presidents of Uzbekistan and Belarus discuss issues of enhancing practical cooperation

By Trend

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Trend reports citing UZDAILY.

The President of Belarus sincerely congratulated the Leader and the multinational people of Uzbekistan on the upcoming Independence Day and expressed wishes for peace, sustainable development and prosperity of Uzbekistan.

In turn, the President of Uzbekistan warmly congratulated the President of Belarus on his birthday, wishing him good health, prosperity and great success.

Issues of further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation and promotion of practical interaction projects were discussed.

The parties noted with satisfaction the current high level of Uzbekistan – Belarus relations achieved through the implementation of agreements at the highest level.

Last year, the trade turnover grew by 44 percent, and in the first seven months of this year – by another 12 percent. A regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission was successfully held in Minsk last week.

The importance of accelerating the large-scale cooperation projects being worked out in various sectors of the economy was emphasized. The heads of state also called for the continuation of active cultural-humanitarian exchange programs.

Views were exchanged on the regional agenda, including in the context of the Samarkand Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September this year.