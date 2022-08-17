Iranian currency rates for August 16

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to August 15.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,772 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on August 16
Iranian rial on August 15
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,756
50,955
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,440
44,614
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,075
4,117
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,338
4,389
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,752
5,794
1 Indian rupee
INR
529
528
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,932
136,765
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,637
19,509
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,546
31,466
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,360
5,360
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,088
109,092
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,585
32,879
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,798
27,111
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,560
2,589
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,339
2,342
1 Russian ruble
RUB
684
689
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,584
29,913
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,506
30,626
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,215
44,173
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,167
1,163
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,008
32,943
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,644
8,677
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,202
6,229
100 Thai baths
THB
118,441
118,693
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,420
9,450
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,065
32,258
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
42,772
43,078
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,816
8,808
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,030
15,527
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,848
2,861
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
468
468
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,666
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,706
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,206
75,448
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,108
4,117
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,971
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,530 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,250 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,320 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,441 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.