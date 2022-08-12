Real effective exchange rate of ruble down 0.2% in July 2022 — Central Bank

By Trend

The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation lost 0.2% month-on-month in July 2022, according to data released by the Central Bank on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The real effective ruble rate surged by 42.2% in annual terms in January - July 2022, the regulator reported.

In July 2022, the real effective ruble rate edged downward by 3.3% in monthly terms against the dollar. The rate moved up in monthly terms by 0.7% against the euro in the reporting month.

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.