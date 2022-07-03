Iranian currency rates for July 3

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 15 have decreased in price, compared to July 2.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,794 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on July 3
Iranian rial on July 2
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,816
50,614
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,777
43,650
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,069
4,065
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,223
4,219
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,888
5,879
1 Indian rupee
INR
532
533
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,481
136,818
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
20,551
20,526
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,064
31,101
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,353
5,353
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,232
109,233
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,563
32,520
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,019
25,995
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,564
2,560
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,506
2,505
1 Russian ruble
RUB
755
759
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,881
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,624
28,518
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,080
30,055
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,911
44,954
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,168
1,174
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
23
23
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
33,234
33,253
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,707
8,702
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,270
6,268
100 Thai baths
THB
118,096
117,877
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,527
9,530
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,334
32,326
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
43,794
43,727
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,050
9,045
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,347
14,637
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,808
2,803
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
479
479
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
12,445
12,432
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,721
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,169
76,186
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,274
4,123
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 289,340 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,485 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,810 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,796 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 339,000-342,000 rials.