Uzbekistan, Spain consider prospects for expanding co-op

By Trend

Uzbekistan and Spain considered prospects for expanding cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Uzbekistan with residence in Moscow, Marcos Gomez Martinez.

During the dialogue, the current state and prospects for intensifying investment, trade and economic cooperation between the two states were discussed.

Emphasizing the results of bilateral economic partnership, and this is a twofold increase in mutual trade and an almost twofold increase in the number of joint ventures in Uzbekistan observed over the past 5 years, the parties recognized the significant untapped potential for further expansion of cooperation.

In particular, there are great opportunities for the implementation of joint projects in agriculture, textile industry, energy, infrastructure construction, and the production of building materials.

As a result of the meeting, further steps were agreed to promote the discussed initiatives and areas of cooperation.