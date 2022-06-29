TODAY.AZ / World news

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases back in three digits

29 June 2022 [21:16] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Kazakhstan added 110 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 49 from a day earlier, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the COVID-19 spread says, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Of 110, Almaty city recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases alone.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, logged in the second highest number - 29 COVID-19 cases. The city of Shymkent and Karaganda region reported 7 and 6 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Zhambyl region registered 4 new COVID-19 cases, Akmola region 2, Atyrau region 2, North Kazakhstan region 2, Almaty region 1, and Pavlodar region 1. The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,306,471 since the onset of the global pandemic.

